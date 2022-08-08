 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida kids increasingly struggle with mental health

Photo: Pixabay


More Florida kids are struggling with their mental health according to a new Annie E. Casey Foundation report released Monday.

The Kids Count 2022 report looked at the well-being of children and families across all 50 states, by considering a number of factors including education and health.

For the first year ever, the report factored children’s mental health into the equation.

Florida Policy Institute’s Norín Dollard says the report showed a 20 percent increase in the number of kids in the state treated for mental health problems in 2020 compared to in 2016.

“They need access to mental health services. They need to know they’re in safe and supportive environments to really grow and thrive.”

Dollard says the report noted that Native American kids, along with children who are mixed race or LGBTQ struggled the most to receive mental health care.

“Definitely those are things that we should be concerned about and having access to health insurance would certainly help with that.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-led legislature have repeatedly chosen not to expand Medicaid coverage which would help working-class families get care. 

Read the full report here. 


