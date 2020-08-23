 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida Keys lift evacuation as Laura moves west

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Florida Storms

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Keys ended its partial evacuation after Tropical Storm Laura’s projected path moved away from the islands.

Monroe County emergency managers said Sunday that boats, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, trailers and campers are no longer being asked to leave the island chain.

They are recommending that those who live on boats find shelter on land as seas are expected to be rough as Laura passes to the west into the Gulf of Mexico.

They also asked that those who had already evacuated wait until Tuesday before returning.


