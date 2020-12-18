 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida jobs: Dip in seasonal retail work slows job growth in November

Chart: DEO

Osceola and Orange counties were Florida’s worst and second worst for unemployment in November.

And the state’s job growth — adjusted for this time of year — was slow, thanks in part to fewer retail jobs.

In data adjusted for the season, Florida added only 4,000 jobs last month.

Department of Economic Opportunity chief economist Adrienne Johnston says retail employment didn’t get the usual holiday boost.

“I think we’re seeing where people are shopping online a little bit more this season,” she said during a press event Friday. “Businesses did not add as many employees to their payrolls.”

Johnston says Florida’s tourism-related jobs — hit so hard by the pandemic — continued to come back.

The Orlando area, though, lost 2,900 leisure and hospitality jobs last month.

As for the jobless rate, Florida held steady at 6.3%. In November of last year, it was 2.7%. (This November’s seasonally adjusted rate was 6.4%.)

Osceola County’s unemployment rate was 9.7% and Orange County’s 8.1%. Both had fewer people with a job and fewer people looking for one.

 


