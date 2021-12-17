 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida is way behind on getting booster shots to nursing home residents

Nursing home data shows the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccine boosters. Chart: CDC


Florida nursing homes rank third from the bottom when it comes to the percentage of residents who’ve gotten Covid-19 vaccine booster shots.

The CDC reports that 81 percent of nursing home residents in Florida are fully vaccinated but only 39 percent have gotten the booster or third dose.

Among U.S. states, only Arizona and Nevada are worse.

“[I]t’s clear that our state has more work to do to ensure that nursing home residents and staff have access to booster shots,” said Jeff Johnson, the AARP Florida state director.

Early studies show that, though current vaccines are less effective against the highly transmissible Omicron variant, THAT THIRD SHOT dramatically improves your protection.

 


