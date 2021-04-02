Florida House passes bills on civics, school records

Photo: Kelly Sikkema
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House unanimously passed two civics education bills, including one sponsored by a representative who emigrated from Kosovo.
The first bill passed by the House on Thursday was sponsored by Republican Rep. Ardian Zika. It would require schools to develop an oral history telling the personal stories of diverse individuals that promote civic awareness.
Zika gave a passionate speech about growing up in Kosovo and the desire to move to America to escape a dictatorship.
Other bills that were passed deal with issues ranging from wine containers to bicycle seats. The House also passed a Parents’ Bill of Rights that guarantees access to children’s school, health and criminal records.
