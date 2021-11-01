 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida House Democrats push for redistricting hearings seeking public input over Zoom

by (WMFE)
Democrats in the Florida House of Representatives are pressing for public hearings on redistricting from locations around the state using Zoom.

Next year, the Republican-led Florida Legislature will create new legislative and congressional districts based on the 2020 census.

The state has a website — floridaredistricting.gov — designed to facilitate public access and input. It lets people draw and submit maps of their own.

Rep. Joseph Geller — the top Democrat on the Redistricting Committee — wants hearings around the state like they had 10 years ago — except this time the public could speak over Zoom.

“There’ s no reason not to do this,” he said during a press conference Monday. “It is my hope that they will yet see the light and that they will allow the public a voice.”

Daytona Beach Rep.Tom Leek, who chairs the House committee, could not be reached for comment.


