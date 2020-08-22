 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida hospitals lose billions due to pandemic measures

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Javier Matheu

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

MIAMI (AP) — Florida hospitals say they’ve collectively lost nearly $4 billion in the past four months because of the coronavirus.

Hospitals around the state say they’re hemorrhaging money due to increased staffing costs, testing and other protective equipment.

They’ve also lost revenue from patients delaying care or canceling elective surgeries. The state health department reported Friday 5,684 new confirmed cases and 119 new deaths from the virus.

Officials say that among the people testing for the coronavirus, fewer than 10% are infected with the virus.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP