 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida Hospital Association says latest COVID surge in Florida is “over,” but urges continued vaccinations

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


The Florida Hospital Association is calling this summer’s Delta surge in Florida “over.”

The group reports 2,251 people are hospitalized today with COVID-19 across the state. 

That’s compared to 2,327 hospitalizations on the same day last year and 17,121 hospitalizations at the peak of the surge on August 23, 2021. 

FHA President Mary Mayhew says COVID remains a concern in Florida, saying, “getting vaccinated remains the best protection against serious illness, possible hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.”

But Mayhew says they’ll stop posting daily updates to their social media channels as the numbers continue to improve.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP