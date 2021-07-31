Florida Hits New Record for Daily Coronavirus Cases

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida hit a new coronavirus record over the weekend, with the highest number of daily cases recorded since the start of the pandemic. The state now accounts for about one in five new cases in the country.

The Florida Department of Health says some 21,683 coronavirus cases were identified on Friday, a new record for daily cases in the state.

That shatters the previous high of 19,334 cases reported on Jan. 7, months before vaccines were widely available.

Gov. Ron DeSantis claims the surge is due to the hot summer weather that’s forced Floridians indoors where the virus spreads more easily.

But experts say the state’s low vaccination rate is to blame. Only 60 percent of eligible people have gotten the shot.

With this new wave, visitors to the Disney, Universal and SeaWorld theme parks are required to mask up indoors and most workers at Walt Disney World Resort must show proof of vaccination in the next 60 days.


