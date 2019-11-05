 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida High Court set to Clarify Voting Rights for Felons

by The Associated Press (WMFE)
Florida is one of three states where formerly convicted felons must petition before a clemency board to have their civil rights restored. Photo: Renata Sago.

Florida now allows some ex-felons to register to vote. Photo: Renata Sago.

The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether felons can be kept from voting if they haven’t paid fines, fees and restitution.

Lawyers for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials, as well as those arguing on behalf of felons seeking their voting rights, will appear before the court on Tuesday.

Voters last year approved a constitutional amendment restoring voting rights to most felons who have completed their sentences.

But the Republican-controlled Legislature passed a bill requiring that all financial obligations related to their sentences be paid before rights could be restored. DeSantis signed the bill.

Advocates for felons sued the state saying the law implementing the amendment was equivalent to a poll tax.

DeSantis asked the Supreme Court to clarify the amendment.


