 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Dr. Ulyee Choe doesn’t expect monkeypox to spread in K-12 schools this fall

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Dr. Ulyee Choe


Florida has reported its first monkeypox case in a child under the age of four, but state department of health officials say they don’t expect the virus to spread in schools this year. 

The state’s first pediatric monkeypox case was identified in Martin County. 

Dr. Ulyee Choe is with the Florida Department of Health. 

He says despite this case and at least eight other cases in teens throughout the state, he doesn’t expect there to be outbreaks of monkeypox in schools this fall. 

“The school districts in general have protocols in place for any child presenting with a rash. Again, we will continue to monitor but we just, especially the K-12 we don’t believe it to be at this time a big driver for this outbreak.”

Choe says most children throughout the country who have been infected, have gotten monkeypox at home. 

“The cases that involve especially young children are usually due to household contacts and household transmission from someone that is an infected individual.”

Choe says his team will continue to carefully watch the data and partner with schools if the situation changes.

Need to check for symptoms? Click here. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP