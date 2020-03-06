 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida Health Department says Two people who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Have Died in the State

by The Associated Press (NPR)

The Florida DOH announced two fatalities from coronavirus Friday night. Photo: CDC @cdc

Florida health officials say two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus strain have died in the state.

Those are the first deaths from the outbreak reported in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health said in a news release late Friday that seven people in the state have now tested positive for COVID-19.

It says the two deaths were those of people in their 70s who had traveled overseas.

One of them was a man with underlying health issues in Santa Rosa County, in Florida’s Panhandle.

Officials say the second death was that of an elderly person in the Fort Myers area.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP