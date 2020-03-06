Florida Health Department says Two people who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Have Died in the State

Florida health officials say two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus strain have died in the state.

Those are the first deaths from the outbreak reported in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health said in a news release late Friday that seven people in the state have now tested positive for COVID-19.

.@HealthyFla has announced 3 new presumptive positive Florida #COVID19 cases: 2 in Broward County that are isolated and 1 in Lee County that is deceased. A previously-announced case in Santa Rosa County is also deceased. For #COVID19 updates, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 7, 2020

It says the two deaths were those of people in their 70s who had traveled overseas.

One of them was a man with underlying health issues in Santa Rosa County, in Florida’s Panhandle.

Officials say the second death was that of an elderly person in the Fort Myers area.