Florida has nearly half of known US cases of COVID variant

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control says Florida has nearly half of the known cases in the U.S. of a mutated and likely more contagious strain of the coronavirus. The development came Friday as Florida again broke its previous single-day record of coronavirus cases. The state added nearly 20,000 infected people to its caseload on Thursday. The variant that emerged in Britain was detected last week in a Martin County man in his 20s. The CDC says Florida now has 22 cases of that mutated virus. California has 26 cases, Colorado has two and New York and Georgia have each reported one case of the new variant.