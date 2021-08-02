 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida has distributed only 2% of funds to help renters

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Logan Huff


TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida has distributed only 2% of the $870 million in federal funds it has received so far to keep renters in their homes during the pandemic by paying their landlords.

That’s even though a nationwide eviction moratorium ended.

Housing advocates fear the end of the CDC moratorium could result in hundreds of thousands of Florida renters being evicted in the coming weeks.

They worry it will force some to become homeless just as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Florida has distributed only $18.3 million to about 4,300 applicants.


