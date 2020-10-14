 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida halts meetings, practices amid 19 new COVID cases

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Dave Adamson

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 10 Florida paused all team activities Tuesday following “an increase in positive COVID tests among players.”

The move puts Saturday’s home game against defending national champion LSU in jeopardy.

A person familiar with the situation says the Gators had 19 positives following Tuesday morning testing.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin says the decision to halt meetings and practices was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

The shutdown came three days after coach Dan Mullen’s eyebrow-raising comments about wanting 90,000 fans at Florida Field to create a better home-field advantage against the Tigers.


