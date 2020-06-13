Florida Had More than 2,500 New Coronavirus Cases on Friday, Almost 2,400 Were in Full-Time Residents

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Amidst fears of a second surge of coronavirus, the Florida Department of Health confirmed more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases in the state yesterday.

The daily number of coronavirus cases Friday are the highest in the history of the Florida Department of Health coronavirus dashboard.

The 2,581 new cases are almost double the daily case counts reported on Wednesday and Thursday.

There are now 73,552 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. More than 2,900 people have died and 11,874 people have been hospitalized.

Orange County also had its highest daily coronavirus count yesterday with 138 people testing positive for the virus, bringing the total to 2,841 residents who are sick. Since the start of the pandemic, 46 people in Orange County have died and 370 people have been hospitalized.

Elsewhere in Central Florida numbers also rose.

Here’s the rundown so far:

Osceola County: 760 cases, 159 hospitalizations, 21 deaths

Seminole County: 701 cases, 123 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

Volusia County: 900 cases, 172 hospitalizations, 47 deaths

Brevard County: 530 cases, 77 hospitalizations, 15 deaths

Sumter County: 264 cases, 45 hospitalizations, 17 deaths

Lake County: 437 cases, 80 hospitalizations, 16 deaths

At a press conference Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said numbers were rising because of increased accessibility to testing and hot spots in farming communities, prisons and long-term care facilities.

