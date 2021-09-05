 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida grapples with COVID-19’s deadliest phase yet

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Fusion Medical Animation


MIAMI (AP) — Florida is in the grip of its deadliest wave of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, a disaster driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

While Florida’s vaccination rate is slightly higher than the national average, the Sunshine State has an outsize population of elderly people, who are especially vulnerable to the virus.

It also has a vibrant party scene.

And it has a Republican governor who has taken a hard line against mask requirements, vaccine passports and business shutdowns.


