 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida governor’s race: Debate between Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist airs on TV this evening

by (WMFE)

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist are candidates for the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida. Photos: WMFE News


A broadcast of the one and only debate between the two Democratic candidates vying to take on Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is 7 p.m. today, July 21..

The candidates are Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist of St. Petersburg, who is a former Republican governor, and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. 

Fried is the only Democrat holding statewide office in Florida.

She has gone after Crist about his record from his time as a Republican before 2010,  and about a statement in April that he is, quote, “pro-life” though, he says, he strongly supports a woman’s right to choose.

Between the two, Crist leads in the polls. And his campaign has largely avoided Fried, focusing instead on DeSantis.

You can watch the debate  on NBC6-dot-com, Telemundo channels in Florida, and several NBC stations, including WESH-2 in Central Florida.

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP