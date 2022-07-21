Florida governor’s race: Debate between Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist airs on TV this evening
A broadcast of the one and only debate between the two Democratic candidates vying to take on Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is 7 p.m. today, July 21..
The candidates are Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist of St. Petersburg, who is a former Republican governor, and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.
Fried is the only Democrat holding statewide office in Florida.
She has gone after Crist about his record from his time as a Republican before 2010, and about a statement in April that he is, quote, “pro-life” though, he says, he strongly supports a woman’s right to choose.
Between the two, Crist leads in the polls. And his campaign has largely avoided Fried, focusing instead on DeSantis.
You can watch the debate on NBC6-dot-com, Telemundo channels in Florida, and several NBC stations, including WESH-2 in Central Florida.
Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
