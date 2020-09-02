 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida governor: New director for state’s employment agency

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Marten Bjork

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — State Rep. Dane Eagle will become the executive director of the state’s employment agency.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Eagle two days after Ken Lawson announced he was resigning as the head of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The agency has been widely criticized for long delays in paying out unemployment benefits after the economy tanked because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eagle is a real estate broker who has served in the state House since 2012. He is the House majority leader and the vice-chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP