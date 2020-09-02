Florida governor: New director for state’s employment agency

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — State Rep. Dane Eagle will become the executive director of the state’s employment agency.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Eagle two days after Ken Lawson announced he was resigning as the head of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The agency has been widely criticized for long delays in paying out unemployment benefits after the economy tanked because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eagle is a real estate broker who has served in the state House since 2012. He is the House majority leader and the vice-chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee.