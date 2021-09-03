 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida governor might support abortion ban like Texas law

by The Associated Press (AP)


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis might support enacting a law that would ban abortion when a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The Republican governor told reporters Thursday that he wants to pass stronger laws against abortion, but he doesn’t know enough about a Texas ban that the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to take effect.

He said he plans to research it. Republican leaders in the Florida Legislature say they are already drafting anti-abortion laws for the next session, which begins in January.

Leaders from the minority Democratic membership say they will fight any such bills.


