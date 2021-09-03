Florida governor might support abortion ban like Texas law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis might support enacting a law that would ban abortion when a fetal heartbeat can be detected.
The Republican governor told reporters Thursday that he wants to pass stronger laws against abortion, but he doesn’t know enough about a Texas ban that the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to take effect.
He said he plans to research it. Republican leaders in the Florida Legislature say they are already drafting anti-abortion laws for the next session, which begins in January.
Leaders from the minority Democratic membership say they will fight any such bills.
