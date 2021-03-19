 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida governor gathers experts to validate COVID response

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Ron DeSantis

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is using a hand-picked panel of health experts to help validate the actions he took against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor convened those experts for a roundtable at the Capitol on Thursday. His handling of the virus will no doubt be a key issue in next year’s gubernatorial election, when DeSantis faces reelection.

The panel echoed the governor’s assertions that lockdowns and mask mandates did little to slow the virus’s spread.

But their anti-lockdown views have been rebuked by many mainstream scientists.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried chided DeSantis for “elevating disinformation.” Fried is a potential Democratic rival in the governor’s race.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP