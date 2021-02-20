 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida governor: Flags will be at half-staff for Limbaugh

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Jon Sailer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will order flags to be flown at half-staff when conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh’s body is laid to rest.

The governor made his announcement during a press conference on Friday.

Limbaugh died Wednesday after battling lung cancer. DeSantis called him a friend. It’s not clear when the flags will be lowered, since the funeral plans have not been announced yet.

The governor has previously ordered flags at half-staff to honor the deaths of law enforcement officers killed on duty, members of the Navy killed in a mass shooting in Pensacola and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, among others.


