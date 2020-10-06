 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida governor extends voter registration deadline after site crash

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Florida Channel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is extending the state’s voter registration deadline after heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands from enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election.

DeSantis says he will extend the deadline that expired Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The announcement came shortly after a state official told The Associated Press that at times more than half a million attempts an hour hit the system Monday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the issue.


