Florida governor extends voter registration deadline after site crash

Photo: Florida Channel
Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is extending the state’s voter registration deadline after heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands from enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election.
DeSantis says he will extend the deadline that expired Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The announcement came shortly after a state official told The Associated Press that at times more than half a million attempts an hour hit the system Monday.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the issue.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.
GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity