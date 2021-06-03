Florida Gov. DeSantis attacks Fried on COVID, achievements

Surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A day after Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried entered the Florida governor’s race, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made it clear he’s willing to go on the attack.
When a reporter asked him about the race Wednesday, DeSantis said Fried “has done nothing in office.” He also said she would have locked down the state and kept schools and businesses closed longer than he did during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fried responded on Twitter by saying “Temper tantrums are for toddlers, not Governors.”
Fried has been increasingly critical of DeSantis on social media and in news releases. She faces Democratic U.S. Rep. and former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist in the primary.
