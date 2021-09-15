 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida gov defends the right to choose whether to vaccinate

by The Associated Press (AP)

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new monoclonal antibody treatment site in The Villages. Image: Florida Channel


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says people who decide not to get a COVID-19 vaccine might be making the wrong choice, but he defends their right to choose.

Speaking a day after holding a news conference to condemn vaccine mandates, DeSantis agreed Tuesady that vaccines save lives.

The comments came a day after a campaign-like event Monday, when DeSantis criticized local government and federal vaccine mandates.

Several Gainesville city employees spoke at the event, saying government shouldn’t force them to get vaccinated.

One said vaccines change people’s RNA, which has led critics to say DeSantis is spreading anti-vaccine theories. But DeSantis said he doesn’t share the opinion.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP