Florida GOP senators: Too soon to weigh in on Gaetz’s future

People pass by the Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., office on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation of Rep. Gaetz, citing reports of sexual and other misconduct by the Florida Republican. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida’s two Republican senators are steering clear of voicing support for Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott both say sex trafficking accusations against their fellow GOP Floridian are serious. But Rubio and Scott also say it’s premature to say what should happen to the three-term congressman.
The senators’ cautious remarks were the latest instances of congressional Republicans taking neutral stances on Gaetz.
Federal agents are scrutinizing him over allegations that include sex with a minor. That’s according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss details publicly.
Gaetz has broadly denied the accusations.
Want to read more about the scandal surrounding Matt Gaetz? Check out WMFE’s Joe Byrnes’ story here.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.
GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity