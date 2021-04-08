 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida GOP passes bill to assess political bias on campus

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Matt Ragland

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Public universities in Florida would have to survey, protect and promote political views on their campuses, according to a bill that state lawmakers gave final passage.

The bill passed the state Senate on Wednesday and addresses Republican concerns that liberal-dominated campuses are drowning out conservative voices.

The bill mandates that students be exposed to a variety of political viewpoints and that they not be “shielded” from those arguments.

But Democrats worry that the measure would serve as an invitation for speakers who promote hate speech and could spark dangerous situations on campus. Schools would also have to conduct an annual assessment of viewpoints and freedom of expression on campuses.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP