Florida GOP outlines $100M+ plan to tackle climate change

Photo: Markus Spiske
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Low-lying Florida is one of the most vulnerable U.S. states to ocean level rise driven by climate change. State Republican legislative leaders on Friday announced a $100 million-a-year plan to tackle the issue.
House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, said at a news conference that the legislation in the upcoming session of the Legislature would address flooding and sea level rise.
Measures are being introduced for the session that begins Tuesday in Tallahassee.
This plan will be updated by the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.
GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity