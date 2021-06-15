 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida gets another legal challenge to new elections rules

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Phil Scroggs


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — More groups are challenging Florida’s new elections laws.

The Fair Elections Center and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a federal lawsuit Monday on behalf of Head Count and the Harriet Tubman Freedom Fighters.

The suit asserts that the new law foments distrust against civic organizations that work to register voters.

At the core of the complaint is state-mandated language that third-party voter registration groups must warn Floridians that they might not submit a voter’s application documents in a timely fashion.


