 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida Gets a Farmworker Advisory Council: “Florida’s farmworkers have always been essential. It’s time our government and our economy reflect that.”

by (WMFE)

Photo: Roman Synkevych


Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has re-launched the state’s Farmworker Advisory Council.

Former Florida Governor Bob Graham in 1979 established the council, which gives farmworkers a voice in the Florida Cabinet, but it was later disbanded. 

The council, made up of farmworkers and advocates, will advise local and state leaders on issues like COVID-19 testing, vaccine access and heat illness in the community.

Oscar Londoño of We Count, says it’s time farmworkers were treated with the respect of essential workers. 

“Florida’s farmworkers have always been essential. It’s time our government and our economy reflect that.”

Londoño says he’s worried farmworkers will face two pandemics this summer: COVID and extreme heat. 

“This summer, Florida’s farmworkers will face yet another public health crisis this time extreme heat.”

Migrant farmworkers in Florida were especially hard-hit by the pandemic because of a lack of information in Spanish and an inability to take off work to get vaccinated.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP