Florida Gets a Farmworker Advisory Council: “Florida’s farmworkers have always been essential. It’s time our government and our economy reflect that.”

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has re-launched the state’s Farmworker Advisory Council.

Former Florida Governor Bob Graham in 1979 established the council, which gives farmworkers a voice in the Florida Cabinet, but it was later disbanded.

The council, made up of farmworkers and advocates, will advise local and state leaders on issues like COVID-19 testing, vaccine access and heat illness in the community.

Oscar Londoño of We Count, says it’s time farmworkers were treated with the respect of essential workers.

“Florida’s farmworkers have always been essential. It’s time our government and our economy reflect that.”

Londoño says he’s worried farmworkers will face two pandemics this summer: COVID and extreme heat.

“This summer, Florida’s farmworkers will face yet another public health crisis this time extreme heat.”

Migrant farmworkers in Florida were especially hard-hit by the pandemic because of a lack of information in Spanish and an inability to take off work to get vaccinated.