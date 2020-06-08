Florida Gas Prices On The Rise

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Gas prices in Florida are on the rise. Florida drivers could soon pay over $2.00 a gallon.

Statewide, gas prices are sitting at about $1.90 a gallon right now where the national average is sitting just above $2.00 — a 10 week high.

According to a report from AAA, Florida prices could rise 5 to 10 cents a gallon in the coming days.

“Crude oil and wholesale gasoline prices are rising in response to positive US employment numbers and OPEC’s agreement to extend crude production cuts,” said AAA’s Mark Jenkins.

The current price per gallon is 70 cents less than last year.

Orlando, Fort Myers, Jacksonville and Tampa Bay have the lowest cost of gas in the state while West Palm Beach-Boca Raton has the highest cost of gas.