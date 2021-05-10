 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida Gas Prices Expected to Remain Low Despite Colonial Pipeline Shutdown

by (WMFE)

Photo: John-Mark Smith

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida gas prices should not be affected by a cyberattack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline since last Friday. 

Florida doesn’t rely heavily on the pipeline that carries gas and diesel throughout Texas. Plus, most of the gas it gets from the Gulf Coast comes from waterborne vessels. 

For both of these reasons, gas stations in Florida are fully supplied and drivers shouldn’t expect a spike in prices at the pump this week. 

In a statement, AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins says the longer the pipeline is down, the greater the threat of rising gas prices. 

Currently the average price for gas in Florida is $2.88 per gallon, three cents less than the same time last year. 

The cheapest gas can be found in Orlando, the Villages, Jacksonville and Punta Gorda. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP