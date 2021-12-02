 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida freestyler Reverse aims for the world title in Chile

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Reverse competes at the Red Bull Batalla National Finals in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 18 September 2021. Photo: Aldo Chacon / Red Bull Content Pool.


The US national champion for the Red Bull Batalla, the Spanish language freestyle rap battle competition, is a 19-year-old Cuban who lives in West Palm Beach. 

Reverse- aka Marcos-  heads to Chile for the Red Bull Batalla international final on December 11th, and the chance to be crowned the best Spanish-speaking freestyler in the world. He joins Intersection to talk about the world of competitive freestyling. 

“You basically have to improvise. You don’t know what you’re gonna say. It’s two people against each other,” says Reverse.

“Sometimes guys get, like, words or objects or different things. So you can improvise about that. So you can show that you’re actually improvising. And that’s it. The one who convince the judges…wins, goes to the next round.”

During the national final in September, Reverse says he accidentally saw inside the box of random objects he was supposed to improvise about before before his turn, so he had to quickly come up with a new strategy.

“That was a really crazy moment. That had never happened ever, in any final,” he says.

“I was like, you know what, I saw the objects by accident. I don’t want to rap like that, because that’s not really freestyle. I’m not improvising. So I wanted people from the crowd to throw me objects. And I will improvise with those objects. So that’s why people throw me shoes, phones, and all that stuff.”

Reverse says he was inspired to start freestyling after watching Eminem’s movie 8 Mile, but he only started rapping a couple of years ago.

“I saw 8 Mile when I was like nine years old, eight years old around that time. And, you know, I really liked the confrontation that you see in those rap battles, but I never knew that they did that in real life. So when I was like, 17, 18, I was getting out of a soccer match. And I saw these people rapping, you know, outside of the field. And I tried, I liked it.”

He says the confrontation stays on the stage.

“It’s like boxing matches, you can destroy each other on the stage, but we are all friends.”


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

TOP