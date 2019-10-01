Florida Forest Service: Low September Rainfall Means Wildfire Threats

Florida had very little rainfall in September, and that has state forest officials worried. The Florida Forest Service is warning of wildfire threats.

High temperatures and below normal rainfall has state forest officials urging residents to take precautions when doing any outside burning.

Cliff Frazier, Wildfire Mitigation Specialist, said wind gusts are high and conditions are dry.

“And as you know without precipitation, wind gusts and dry vegetation, that’s a recipe for a wildfire. So, we’re asking all citizens to use extreme caution while doing any outdoor burning because the wind gusts are really high and it’s dry out there,” Frazier said.

As the beginning of fall is a popular time for outdoor bonfires, he said to make sure that when you’re done, the fire is dead out.

“Dead out meaning drowning a couple of times with water or something that will put it out. Flaying or whatever,” Frazier said. “But, make sure there is no smoke because if there’s smoke there’s flame. And it has a tendency to rekindle and start another fire.”

Florida Forest Service is reminding everyone to never leave fires unattended and always keep a fire extinguisher nearby.