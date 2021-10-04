 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has breast cancer

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Casey DeSantis


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has breast cancer. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statement Monday announcing his wife’s diagnosis.

Casey DeSantis is the mother of the couple’s three children, the youngest of whom was born after the governor took office in January 2019.

Gov. DeSantis said his 41-year-old wife is facing the most difficult test of her life, but he said she’s a “true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

Casey DeSantis has played an active role in her husband’s administration, advocating for people with mental health issues.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP