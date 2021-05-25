Florida firefighting helicopter crashes; no survivors found

A fatal helicopter crash occurred late Tuesday afternoon near the Leesburg airport. Photo: Leesburg Fire Rescue via Facebook
LEESBURG — Officials say a firefighting helicopter with four people on board has crashed near an airport in Lake County, killing at least one person.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a marsh near Leesburg International Airport during a training exercise around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Leesburg Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that one body was recovered and that the crash appears to be a “total loss.” No survivors have been found.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Officials did not immediately release additional information.
