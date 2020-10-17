 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida felon purge would be too late for this election

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Michael Heuss

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The agency that oversees Florida’s elections says it will soon send a list of felons who remain ineligible to vote to the counties for a possible purge.

The Florida Secretary of State’s memo drew sharp criticism from voting rights groups Friday.

They called it an attempt by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to create confusion before the Nov. 3 election.

The state says it is simply informing counties they will soon be notified of which felons have not paid their required fines and remain ineligible to vote.

The counties would still have to notify the impacted voters, a process that would take about two months.


