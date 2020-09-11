 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida expects $5.4B revenue shortfall over next 2 years

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Josh Appel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s revenue is expected to drop $5.4 billion over two years compared to original projections as the tourism industry lags and unemployment remains high because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s what Amy Baker, the Legislature’s top economist, told lawmakers Thursday.

While the state has rebounded somewhat as its begun reopening businesses and attractions, Baker said many people are still going to limit social interactions, traveling within the state and dining out.

She also said Florida’s tourism industry will be the slowest to recover.


