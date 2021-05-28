 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida Environmental Protection Secretary Resigns

by (WMFE)

Noah Valenstein. Photo courtesy the Florida Department of Environmental Protection

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection is getting a new secretary. 

Noah Valenstein is stepping down after leading the agency for four years, under two governors. 

Valenstein supervised big change at the agency under Governor Ron DeSantis, who has made Florida’s environment and water problems a priority of his administration. 

DeSantis expanded environmental spending and appointed the state’s first chief science and resilience officers. When the resilience officer left, Valenstein stepped into the role himself. 

Here’s Julie Wraithmell of Audubon Florida. 

“He’s been one of the most energetic secretaries we’ve seen in recent years and frankly kept up a punishing schedule as well as improvements at the agency. And so if I were him I would be tired.” 

Shawn Hamilton will serve as interim secretary. He currently oversees the state’s parks and land conservation program at the Department of Environmental Protection. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and ... Read Full Bio »

TOP