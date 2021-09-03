 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida drivers can now purchase Walt Disney World plates

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Disney Parks Blog


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida highway officials say that Florida drivers are now able to purchase new Walt Disney World license plates at their local tax collector’s office.

The blue-shaded license plate features a silver drawing of Cinderella’s Castle sketched with a “50” in the center to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Orlando-area theme park resort this fall.

New specialty license plates were authorized during the 2020 legislative session.

Drivers interested in getting the new specialty plates were able to purchase presale vouchers, and so far 10,000 vouchers have been bought for the Disney World plates. That is by far the most of any of the new plates.


