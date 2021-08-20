Florida domestic tourism returns, international market lags

Photo: Annie Spratt
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The number of U.S. tourists who came to Florida in the second quarter of this year has returned to pre-pandemic levels, though the international market is still lagging.
Figures released Thursday show 30.6 million domestic visitors came to Florida from April through June of this year.
That’s a 6% increase over the same time in 2019, and a 216% jump from the same time last year during the height of pandemic closures.
Florida welcomed only 1.1 million visitors from overseas and Canada in the second quarter of this year, compared to 3.5 million visitors in the second quarter of 2019.
