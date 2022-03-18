 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida DOH addressed ‘compliance issues’ before Dr. Pino could return as Orange County’s health officer

by (WMFE)

Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino is shown speaking during a press briefing in 2021. Image: Orange County video


The Florida Department of Health issued a Corrective Action Plan for Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino before he could return to work.

Department spokesman Jeremy Redfern said in an email the plan addresses “compliance issues with department policy.”

Pino was placed on leave in January following an email he sent to staff members urging them to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

It cited statistics on how many employees were not fully vaccinated.

Pino signed the six-month corrective plan last Friday. It requires that he work with his staff to stop managers from accessing employee health data without a “business need.”

The state has assigned the Pinellas County health officer as his mentor.

Also, Pino must participate in cultural sensitivity training and meet weekly with a state administrator to discuss operational communications.

And any email to all employees will have to be reviewed beforehand.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP