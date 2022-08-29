 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida doctor says patients are already facing barriers to care under 15-week abortion ban

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Democratic State Sen. Natalie Murdock, of Durham County, and state Rep. Julie von Haefen, of Wake County, encourage North Carolina voters to support candidates who will preserve abortion access at a news conference in Raleigh on Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)


Doctors in Florida say patients are already facing significant barriers to healthcare because of a 15-week abortion ban, and they’re worried things will only get worse if a total ban passes in the state.

Dr. Peeraya Sawangkum is a maternal fetal medicine fellow at USF Health. 

Sawangkum says since the 15-week abortion ban become law in Florida, she’s seen many patients denied medical care. 

That’s why she’s against a total abortion ban in the state, which would have no exceptions for rape or incest.

She says just last week her 11-year-old patient, who’d been raped by a stepbrother, was forced to keep the baby because she was 22 weeks when the pregnancy was discovered. 

“Her family did not have the means to travel to get her the care that she needed and her little body was forced to carry the pregnancy. And furthermore, this patient is actually scheduled to undergo a primary C-section in a couple of weeks to avoid the mental trauma and physical trauma for this little girl.”

Another one of her patients had to leave the state to find abortion care to end a nonviable pregnancy.

She was 20 weeks pregnant. 

“The patient ultimately had to take time off of work, fly to another state, pay for travel and lodging to obtain abortion care. So not only did she receive an absolutely devastating diagnosis for a very desired and planned pregnancy, but she subsequently faced significant barriers to access to care.”

The DeSantis administration has said, “We very much look forward to pursuing additional legislative protections for the unborn.”


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP