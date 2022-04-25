 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida doctor says gender-affirming care works in kids who need it, and can even save lives

Last week, the Florida Department of Health released new guidelines warning against the use of gender-affirming treatment like hormone blockers and social transitioning in kids. 

WMFE’s Danielle Prieur spoke with the University of Florida’s Dr. Mike Haller who works with transgender and gender-nonconforming pediatric patients about the recommendations.

Interview highlights

On the process of prescribing this care

“It’s [only] after considerable and detailed evaluations with the patients and families, including physicians visits, psychologist visits, and a really solid understanding of what it is that they want and need.”

On how this care helps kids who need it 

“Those things have absolutely been shown to markedly improve mental health. Overall, well-being, reduce depression and reduce suicidality in this high-risk group.”

On whether the guidelines will have a chilling effect

“I’ve already heard that, you know, some of our colleagues around the state are anxious about the implications. Fortunately, this guidance does not have any bearing on what’s required by our licensure, but I won’t be surprised if the state and our governor tries to go further with this.”

