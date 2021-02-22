Florida doctor charged with hate crime against Hispanic man

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



MIAMI (AP) — News reports say a Florida anesthesiologist has been arrested and charged with a hate crime in connection with the assault of a Hispanic man outside a supermarket.

The alleged attack took place in Hialeah, a heavily Hispanic suburb of Miami, on Jan. 20, the day that President Joe Biden took office.

Police say 58-year-old Jennifer Susan Wright of Miami was angered after the man asked her to keep her distance in line due to COVID-19.

She is is accused of scratching his car with her keys and punching him while yelling insults.