Florida doctor charged with hate crime against Hispanic man

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Priscilla Du Preez

MIAMI (AP) — News reports say a Florida anesthesiologist has been arrested and charged with a hate crime in connection with the assault of a Hispanic man outside a supermarket.

The alleged attack took place in Hialeah, a heavily Hispanic suburb of Miami, on Jan. 20, the day that President Joe Biden took office.

Police say 58-year-old Jennifer Susan Wright of Miami was angered after the man asked her to keep her distance in line due to COVID-19.

She is is accused of scratching his car with her keys and punching him while yelling insults.


