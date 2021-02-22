Florida doctor charged with hate crime against Hispanic man
MIAMI (AP) — News reports say a Florida anesthesiologist has been arrested and charged with a hate crime in connection with the assault of a Hispanic man outside a supermarket.
The alleged attack took place in Hialeah, a heavily Hispanic suburb of Miami, on Jan. 20, the day that President Joe Biden took office.
Police say 58-year-old Jennifer Susan Wright of Miami was angered after the man asked her to keep her distance in line due to COVID-19.
She is is accused of scratching his car with her keys and punching him while yelling insults.
