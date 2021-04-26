 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida deputy kicks alligator out of backyard swimming pool

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Jack Kelly

A sheriff’s deputy got one of those only in Florida calls over the weekend when she had to wrangle an alligator out of a backyard swimming pool.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post that Deputy Heather Harris “played lifeguard” Saturday in St. Petersburg. After posing for a quick selfie with the gator lurking in the pool, she “kicked this guy out.”

She was later photographed holding the small gator, whose snout was taped shut. Residents can call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Alligator Hotline if a gator shows up in your yard, or swimming pool.

And, yes, that number is 866-392-GATOR.


