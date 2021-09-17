 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida Deputies Cleared In Shootout With 2 Runaway Children

by AP (Associated Press)

Photo via Highway Patrol Images


DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say eight central Florida sheriff’s deputies have been cleared of wrongdoing in a shootout with two children.

The state attorney’s office said in a letter dated Wednesday that no further action is needed after reviewing the details of the June 1 shootout. Officials say a 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy ran away from a group home in Enterprise and broke into a an unoccupied home. As Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, the children started firing at them with firearms they’ve found inside. The girl was shot multiple times but survived. The boy surrendered to deputies. No deputies were injured.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP