Florida Department of Transportation Says Single Lane Travel on Westbound I-4 Continues This Weekend

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Transportation to expedite construction on the I-4 Ultimate project while roads are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

WB I-4 will be reduced to one lane between Princeton St. and Gore St. at 9 p.m. tonight (May 14) until 6 a.m. on May 18. Drivers should anticipate extensive delays on WB I-4 through downtown Orlando and consider alternate routes. Check out the detour map for recommended routes: pic.twitter.com/VocMSWLw0E — I-4 Ultimate and Beyond (@I4Ultimate) May 14, 2020

Westbound I-4 will continue to be reduced to single lane travel on Saturday and Sunday between Princeton and Gore Streets.

Some entrance and exit ramps on I-4 and State Road 408 will also continued to be closed throughout the weekend.

In a statement, FDOT says closures will allow workers “to complete work that would otherwise take many more weeks to accomplish.”

FDOT says drivers should seek other modes of transportation like SunRail. The service resumed normal schedules this week.

The department says those who still choose to get behind the wheel should be prepared to follow detour signs, maintain reduced speeds in work zones and avoid distracted driving.

Delays can be expected in affected areas of downtown Orlando.

As I-4 accelerates construction through Monday, 5/18, save time and avoid delays by riding SunRail. Learn more at https://t.co/LWoych4LsL #RideSunRail pic.twitter.com/bBABQXg4A7 — SunRail (@RideSunRail) May 13, 2020

For updates, follow @I4Ultimate or visit I4Ultimate.com. Real-time traffic information is available at @fl_511_i4 or FL511.com.