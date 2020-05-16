 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


Florida Department of Transportation Says Single Lane Travel on Westbound I-4 Continues This Weekend

Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Transportation to expedite construction on the I-4 Ultimate project while roads are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Westbound I-4 will continue to be reduced to single lane travel on Saturday and Sunday between Princeton and Gore Streets.

Some entrance and exit ramps on I-4 and State Road 408 will also continued to be closed throughout the weekend.

In a statement, FDOT says closures will allow workers “to complete work that would otherwise take many more weeks to accomplish.”

FDOT says drivers should seek other modes of transportation like SunRail. The service resumed normal schedules this week.

The department says those who still choose to get behind the wheel should be prepared to follow detour signs, maintain reduced speeds in work zones and avoid distracted driving.

Delays can be expected in affected areas of downtown Orlando.

For updates, follow @I4Ultimate or visit I4Ultimate.com. Real-time traffic information is available at @fl_511_i4 or FL511.com.


