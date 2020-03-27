 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida Department of Health in Orange County is Making its Own Coronavirus Testing Kits

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

A Florida Department of Health worker puts together a kit. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is getting ready for a surge in demand for COVID-19 test kits. 

So, the health department is making more.

Sandra Roe is one of nine workers making the test kits. First she makes sure her work area is sterile.  

Then, she adds 3 ml of saline solution to a glass test tube and tops it off with a swab. The whole process takes less than a minute. 

Department spokesman Kent Donahue says two more teams will help ramp up production. 

“It will give you a chance to know what you’re facing. So, it gives you a chance to plan your treatment process.”

Donahue says more than 80 people have been tested this week at an Alafaya Trail testing site. 

“Right now, our first numbers for the week were nine on Monday, twenty-one on Tuesday, we had twenty-six collections on Wednesday, and roughly twenty-five to twenty-six on Thursday.”

Donahue says each kit will be used to collect nasal cavity samples from patients. These samples are shipped to Jacksonville for processing.

People with flu-like symptoms can call the Florida Department of Health hotline at 407-723-5004 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to determine whether they meet CDC requirements for getting tested. 

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clip.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied journalism at Northwestern University. She covers local and breaking news and is a backup host for "All Things ... Read Full Bio »

TOP