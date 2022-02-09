Florida Department of Education waives standardized testing requirements for third year in a row

The Florida Department of Education has decided to waive some standardized testing requirements for high school Seniors again this school year. This will mark the third year in a row these requirements have been deferred.

Several districts including Orange County requested this extension.

This year’s Senior class did not take the statewide 10th grade English language arts standardized test as it was canceled due to COVID.

The Florida Department of Education has voted once again to waive the use of these scores to determine whether a student can graduate.

Department Commissioner Juan Copa says SAT and ACT results will be used in their place to determine a student’s matriculation status.

The board also voted to waive a statewide English as a Second Language assessment for ESL learners.

“In the absence of a state of emergency, the State Board does not have the authority to waive completely assessment requirements for graduation. Those are statutorily required. However, the State Board does have the authority to use concordant scores and the implementation of those new scores. So again, this one year delay is targeted specifically towards those students that were directly impacted by the cancellation of those assessments in spring of 2020. And is consistent with the compassion and grace that’s been extended to Florida students over the last two years.”

A combination of progress reports, quizzes and tests, student portfolios and summer language programs will be used in place of a statewide ESL test.